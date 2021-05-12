Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Wolverine World Wide (WWW) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Wolverine World Wide (WWW) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF).

Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Wolverine World Wide today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 66.9% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, Shoe Carnival, and Under Armour.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wolverine World Wide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.14.

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Hold rating on Fox Factory Holding, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $151.57, close to its 52-week high of $166.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 89.6% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Aaron’s Company.

Fox Factory Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.75, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $159.00 price target.

