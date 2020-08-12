Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Wolverine World Wide (WWW) and Celsius Holdings (CELH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wolverine World Wide (WWW) and Celsius Holdings (CELH) with bullish sentiments.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Wolverine World Wide yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 41.4% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Wolverine World Wide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.71, which is a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Pivotal Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $31.00 price target.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.85, close to its 52-week high of $22.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 50.2% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Waitr Holdings, and Tilly’s.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celsius Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.38, a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

