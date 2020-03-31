Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Whirlpool (WHR), LaZBoy (LZB) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Whirlpool (WHR), LaZBoy (LZB) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU).

Whirlpool (WHR)

In a report released today, Michael Rehaut from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Whirlpool, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rehaut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.6% success rate. Rehaut covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Century Communities, and Mohawk Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whirlpool is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $99.50.

LaZBoy (LZB)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Baugh maintained a Buy rating on LaZBoy today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Baugh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Baugh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Lumber Liquidators, and Williams-Sonoma.

LaZBoy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00, representing a 73.5% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $189.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $228.67 average price target, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

