Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Whirlpool (WHR), Foot Locker (FL) and Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Whirlpool (WHR), Foot Locker (FL) and Tractor Supply (TSCO).

Whirlpool (WHR)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on Whirlpool today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $236.22, close to its 52-week high of $238.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Whirlpool has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $231.00, implying a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $201.00 price target.

Foot Locker (FL)

In a report released today, Janie Stichter from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Foot Locker, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.75, close to its 52-week high of $59.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Stichter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 63.4% success rate. Stichter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Urban Outfitters, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foot Locker with a $60.14 average price target, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Telsey Advisory analyst Joe Feldman maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $181.21, close to its 52-week high of $182.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 66.0% success rate. Feldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Kroger Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tractor Supply with a $182.00 average price target, a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

