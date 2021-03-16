Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Whirlpool (WHR) and Take-Two (TTWO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Whirlpool (WHR) and Take-Two (TTWO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Whirlpool (WHR)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on Whirlpool today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $212.17, close to its 52-week high of $214.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Whirlpool has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $183.00.

Take-Two (TTWO)

In a report released today, Andrew Marok from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Take-Two. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $173.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is ranked #2028 out of 7379 analysts.

Take-Two has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $224.78, representing a 30.7% upside. In a report released today, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

