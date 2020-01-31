Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Western Digital (WDC) and Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Western Digital (WDC) and Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) with bullish sentiments.

Western Digital (WDC)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Western Digital yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.96, close to its 52-week high of $72.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 51.1% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Digital with a $75.83 average price target, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Levi Strauss & Co, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.4% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Levi Strauss & Co with a $23.67 average price target.

