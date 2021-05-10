Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Wayfair (W), Kellogg (K) and Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Wayfair (W), Kellogg (K) and Edgewell Personal Care (EPC).

Wayfair (W)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair on May 7 and set a price target of $338.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $305.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Yih is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Yih covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $355.53, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $280.00 price target.

Kellogg (K)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Sell rating on Kellogg on May 7 and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 68.9% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, TreeHouse Foods, and Conagra Brands.

Kellogg has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Sell rating on Edgewell Personal Care on May 7 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.59, close to its 52-week high of $44.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 52.5% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

Edgewell Personal Care has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.67.

