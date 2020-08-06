Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Wayfair (W) and Roku (ROKU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Wayfair (W) and Roku (ROKU).

Wayfair (W)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel reiterated a Buy rating on Wayfair today and set a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $301.40, close to its 52-week high of $304.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 77.0% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $261.59 average price target, a -7.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Roku (ROKU)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on Roku today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $165.42, close to its 52-week high of $176.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roku with a $142.29 average price target, representing a -13.7% downside. In a report issued on August 3, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

