Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Wayfair (W) and Roku (ROKU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wayfair (W) and Roku (ROKU) with bullish sentiments.

Wayfair (W)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair yesterday and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $286.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.8% and a 64.9% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Viant Technology.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $347.72, representing a 20.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $395.00 price target.

Roku (ROKU)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Roku, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $284.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roku is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $467.55, which is a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $475.00 price target.

