Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Wayfair (W) and CF Industries (CF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wayfair (W) and CF Industries (CF) with bullish sentiments.

Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Jim Kelleher from Argus Research maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.98, close to its 52-week low of $32.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelleher is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 63.2% success rate. Kelleher covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Western Digital, and Lam Research.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $83.56, representing a 131.5% upside. In a report issued on February 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

CF Industries (CF)

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Buy rating on CF Industries, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.01, close to its 52-week low of $23.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and DuPont de Nemours.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CF Industries with a $47.17 average price target, which is an 84.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $42.00 price target.

