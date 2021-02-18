Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Walmart (WMT), Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Walmart (WMT), Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Walmart (WMT)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Walmart, with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $147.20, close to its 52-week high of $153.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $161.33 average price target, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

UBS analyst Guillaume Delmas maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA today and set a price target of CHF130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Delmas is ranked #4228 out of 7322 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.05, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF120.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Frank Schwope maintained a Hold rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.05, close to its 52-week high of $80.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwope is ranked #7281 out of 7322 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.37, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, DZ BANK AG also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR68.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.