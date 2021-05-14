Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Walmart (WMT), Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) and ACV Auctions (ACVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Walmart (WMT), Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) and ACV Auctions (ACVA) with bullish sentiments.

Walmart (WMT)

In a report released yesterday, Stephanie Wissink from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Walmart, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 53.7% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and e.l.f. Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $163.71 average price target, which is a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Matuszewski from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings, with a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Matuszewski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 74.5% success rate. Matuszewski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tempur Sealy, Best Buy Co, and Home Depot.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Floor & Decor Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.13, representing a 27.1% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

ACV Auctions (ACVA)

In a report released yesterday, John Colantuoni from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on ACV Auctions, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Colantuoni is ranked #5663 out of 7497 analysts.

ACV Auctions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00, implying a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

