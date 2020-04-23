Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Walmart (WMT), Boston Beer (SAM) and Lithia Motors (LAD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Walmart (WMT), Boston Beer (SAM) and Lithia Motors (LAD) with bullish sentiments.

Walmart (WMT)

In a report released today, Paul Lejuez from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Walmart, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $128.93, close to its 52-week high of $133.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lejuez is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Lejuez covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Walmart has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.53, implying a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Boston Beer (SAM)

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer today and set a price target of $489.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $421.33, close to its 52-week high of $444.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Grandet is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Grandet covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Beer with a $447.00 average price target, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $424.00 price target.

Lithia Motors (LAD)

In a report released today, Rajat Gupta CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Lithia Motors, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.47.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -32.1% and a 30.0% success rate. CFA covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Lithia Motors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.00, a 43.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

