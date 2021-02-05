Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Walmart (WMT) and Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Walmart (WMT) and Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) with bullish sentiments.

Walmart (WMT)

In a report issued on February 3, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Walmart, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 74.8% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Walmart has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.74, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

In a report issued on February 3, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Brands Holdings, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.79, close to its 52-week high of $84.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 73.4% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spectrum Brands Holdings with a $92.83 average price target.

