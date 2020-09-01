Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Walmart (WMT) and Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Walmart (WMT) and Malibu Boats (MBUU).

Walmart (WMT)

In a report released today, Kelly Bania from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Walmart, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.85, close to its 52-week high of $141.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Bania is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 60.5% success rate. Bania covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Albertsons Companies, and Dollar General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $147.21 average price target, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Malibu Boats (MBUU)

In a report released today, Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Malibu Boats, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 49.7% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

Malibu Boats has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00.

