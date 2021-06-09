Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Monster Beverage (MNST)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Monster Beverage (MNST).

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance on May 26. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.00, close to its 52-week high of $57.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance with a $57.22 average price target, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage on May 26. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.16, close to its 52-week high of $99.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monster Beverage is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.90, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

