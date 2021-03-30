Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Canoo (GOEV)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Canoo (GOEV).

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.92, close to its 52-week high of $56.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 68.9% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walgreens Boots Alliance is a Hold with an average price target of $50.09, representing a -4.7% downside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canoo (GOEV)

In a report released today, Jaime Perez from R.F. Lafferty maintained a Buy rating on Canoo, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Perez is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 37.1% success rate. Perez covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Luminar Technologies, Propetro Holding, and Workhorse Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canoo with a $15.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GOEV: