Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: VF (VFC) and Energizer Holdings (ENR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on VF (VFC) and Energizer Holdings (ENR) with bullish sentiments.

VF (VFC)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on VF yesterday and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VF with a $95.36 average price target, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $103.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Energizer Holdings (ENR)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 73.4% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Energizer Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.50, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.