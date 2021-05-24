Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: VF (VFC) and Dollarama (OtherDLMAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on VF (VFC) and Dollarama (DLMAF) with bullish sentiments.

VF (VFC)

In a report issued on May 21, Beth Reed from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on VF, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Reed is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 30.8% success rate. Reed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Abercrombie Fitch, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VF with a $101.20 average price target, a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dollarama (DLMAF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Dollarama on May 20 and set a price target of C$68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.02, close to its 52-week high of $46.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 64.6% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Casey’s General.

Dollarama has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.