Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Carvana Co (CVNA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Carvana Co (CVNA).

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.8% and a 31.2% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urban Outfitters is a Hold with an average price target of $19.00, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Carvana Co (CVNA)

In a report released yesterday, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Carvana Co, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 30.4% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and TrueCar.

Carvana Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.97, implying a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

