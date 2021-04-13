Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Callaway Golf (ELY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Callaway Golf (ELY) with bullish sentiments.

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Jefferies analyst Janie Stichter maintained a Buy rating on Urban Outfitters yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.15, close to its 52-week high of $41.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Stichter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 63.8% success rate. Stichter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Deckers Outdoor, and American Eagle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urban Outfitters is a Hold with an average price target of $37.42, implying a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Callaway Golf (ELY)

In a report released today, Randal Konik from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Callaway Golf with a $34.00 average price target, which is a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.