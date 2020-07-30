Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Universal Electronics (UEIC), Steven Madden (SHOO) and Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Universal Electronics (UEIC), Steven Madden (SHOO) and Farmer Brothers Company (FARM).

Universal Electronics (UEIC)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Electronics, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Celsius Holdings, Waitr Holdings, and Tilly’s.

Universal Electronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.00.

Steven Madden (SHOO)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Steven Madden, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.6% and a 40.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Steven Madden has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Farmer Brothers Company yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.47, close to its 52-week low of $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 51.4% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW International, Spark Networks, and Medifast.

Farmer Brothers Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

