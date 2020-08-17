Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Unilever NV (OtherUNLVF) and Tapestry (TPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Unilever NV (UNLVF) and Tapestry (TPR) with bullish sentiments.

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

In a report released today, Alan Erskine from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Unilever NV, with a price target of EUR55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Erskine is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 45.9% success rate. Erskine covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Inter Parfums, Nestlé SA, and Unilever.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Hold with an average price target of $59.75.

Tapestry (TPR)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 41.3% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Tapestry has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.89, implying a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

