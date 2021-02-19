Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Under Armour (UAA) and RealReal (REAL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Under Armour (UAA) and RealReal (REAL).

Under Armour (UAA)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel upgraded Under Armour to Buy today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.28, close to its 52-week high of $23.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 81.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Under Armour has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.42, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

RealReal (REAL)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Hold rating to RealReal. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.75, close to its 52-week high of $29.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 51.9% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Columbia Sportswear, and Capri Holdings.

RealReal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.43.

