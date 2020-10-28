Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Under Armour (UAA) and PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Under Armour (UAA) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF).

Under Armour (UAA)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Under Armour. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 43.7% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Under Armour is a Hold with an average price target of $12.58, representing a -9.3% downside. In a report issued on October 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Baader Bank analyst Volker Bosse maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV today and set a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.25, close to its 52-week high of $98.05.

Bosse has an average return of 34.0% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Bosse is ranked #534 out of 7016 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $98.79 average price target, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Pareto also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR94.00 price target.

