Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Caleres (CAL) and Pinduoduo (PDD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Caleres (CAL) and Pinduoduo (PDD).

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $206.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Ulta Beauty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $264.62, which is a 33.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Caleres (CAL)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Caleres. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.0% and a 34.3% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caleres is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, implying a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

Pinduoduo (PDD)

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Hold rating on Pinduoduo yesterday and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, GSX Techedu, and NetEase.

Pinduoduo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.09, which is a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $85.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.