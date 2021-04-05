Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and CarMax (KMX)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and CarMax (KMX).

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty today and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $313.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Siegel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, American Eagle, and Revolve Group.

Ulta Beauty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $343.59, which is a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CarMax (KMX)

In a report issued on April 1, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on CarMax, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.31, close to its 52-week high of $136.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 78.2% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CarMax with a $138.67 average price target, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report issued on March 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $130.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on KMX: