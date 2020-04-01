Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: TRONOX (TROX), Taiwan Semi (TSM) and J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on TRONOX (TROX), Taiwan Semi (TSM) and J & J Snack Foods (JJSF).

TRONOX (TROX)

In a report issued on March 30, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on TRONOX, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.8% and a 29.0% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TRONOX with a $19.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Taiwan Semi (TSM)

In a report issued on March 30, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on Taiwan Semi, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 44.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

Taiwan Semi has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.00.

J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

In a report issued on March 30, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on J & J Snack Foods, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.46, close to its 52-week low of $105.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.5% and a 35.5% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on J & J Snack Foods is a Hold with an average price target of $125.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.