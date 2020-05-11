Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: TreeHouse Foods (THS) and Energizer Holdings (ENR)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TreeHouse Foods (THS) and Energizer Holdings (ENR).

TreeHouse Foods (THS)

In a report issued on May 8, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on TreeHouse Foods, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 62.7% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TreeHouse Foods is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.44, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Energizer Holdings (ENR)

In a report issued on May 8, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energizer Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.40, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

