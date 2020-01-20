Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Transdigm Group (TDG), Boeing (BA) and Nvidia (NVDA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Transdigm Group (TDG), Boeing (BA) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Transdigm Group (TDG)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group on January 15 and set a price target of $680.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $636.66, close to its 52-week high of $638.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Transdigm Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $623.38, a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $637.00 price target.

Boeing (BA)

In a report issued on January 15, Andrew Gollan from Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing to Hold, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $324.15, close to its 52-week low of $319.55.

Gollan has an average return of 14.8% when recommending Boeing.

According to TipRanks.com, Gollan is ranked #750 out of 5844 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $371.72 average price target, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $371.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report issued on January 16, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $249.28, close to its 52-week high of $252.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $250.96, a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

