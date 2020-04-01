Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) with bullish sentiments.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Tower Semiconductor today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 46.8% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tower Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $163.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Palo Alto Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $224.71, implying a 37.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PANW: