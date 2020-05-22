Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: TJX Companies (TJX) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TJX Companies (TJX) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK) with bullish sentiments.

TJX Companies (TJX)

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Buy rating on TJX Companies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 44.2% success rate. Boruchow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

TJX Companies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.61, implying a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Wells Fargo analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $168.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Nikic is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Nikic covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Designer Brands, and Steven Madden.

Deckers Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $178.78, a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

