Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tilly’s (TLYS), Alimentation Couche Tard (OtherANCUF) and Team17 Group (OtherTSVNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Tilly’s (TLYS), Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) and Team17 Group (TSVNF).

Tilly’s (TLYS)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Tilly’s yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.67, close to its 52-week high of $11.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tilly’s with a $12.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard yesterday and set a price target of C$46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 60.4% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Tire, Primo Water, and Aritzia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimentation Couche Tard is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.49, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

Team17 Group (TSVNF)

Team17 Group received a Buy rating and an p850.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Steve Robertson today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Robertson is ranked #1100 out of 7363 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Team17 Group with a $9.94 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.