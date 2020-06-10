Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tiffany & Co (TIF) and Hudson (HUD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tiffany & Co (TIF) and Hudson (HUD).

Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained a Hold rating on Tiffany & Co yesterday and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $121.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 59.1% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tiffany & Co is a Hold with an average price target of $135.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hudson (HUD)

In a report released yesterday, Seth Sigman from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Hudson, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 52.4% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hudson is a Hold with an average price target of $6.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.