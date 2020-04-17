Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: The Lovesac Company (LOVE) and Texas Instruments (TXN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on The Lovesac Company (LOVE) and Texas Instruments (TXN) with bullish sentiments.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on The Lovesac Company, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.51, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 63.2% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

The Lovesac Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33, which is a 103.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Texas Instruments today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 73.7% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Maxim Integrated.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Instruments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.26, implying a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.