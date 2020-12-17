Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: The Lovesac Company (LOVE) and Chewy (CHWY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on The Lovesac Company (LOVE) and Chewy (CHWY) with bullish sentiments.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on The Lovesac Company yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.57, close to its 52-week high of $42.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 69.3% and a 76.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Lovesac Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.75, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Chewy (CHWY)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Buy rating on Chewy today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 49.6% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, Lululemon Athletica, and Designer Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chewy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.82, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

