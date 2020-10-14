Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Hostess Brands (TWNK).

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $222.41, close to its 52-week high of $226.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 65.9% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $226.29 average price target.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $347.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 63.2% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Acushnet Holdings, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $380.72 average price target.

Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained a Hold rating on Hostess Brands today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 71.4% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Conagra Brands, and Campbell Soup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hostess Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

