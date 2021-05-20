Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), Home Depot (HD) and Take-Two (TTWO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), Home Depot (HD) and Take-Two (TTWO) with bullish sentiments.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies yesterday and set a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $298.43, close to its 52-week high of $318.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 63.1% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Colgate-Palmolive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Estée Lauder Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $338.27, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

Home Depot (HD)

In a report released yesterday, Greg Melich from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $314.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 64.1% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Home Depot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $350.24, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $319.00 price target.

Take-Two (TTWO)

Evercore ISI analyst Benjamin Black CFA maintained a Buy rating on Take-Two yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $179.35.

CFA has an average return of 2.8% when recommending Take-Two.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3900 out of 7517 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Take-Two is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $209.19, a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $226.00 price target.

