Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), Constellation Brands (STZ) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL), Constellation Brands (STZ) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK).

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies to Hold on April 2 and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $158.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $205.00 average price target, implying a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report released today, Vivien Azer from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Azer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Azer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Philip Morris, Boston Beer, and Coca-Cola.

Constellation Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.07, a 39.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker today and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.9% and a 31.9% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

Stanley Black & Decker has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.67, implying a 53.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

