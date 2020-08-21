Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM).

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $198.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Harley-Davidson, and OneWater Marine.

The Estée Lauder Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $213.15, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $227.00 price target.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Hold rating on Williams-Sonoma yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.27, close to its 52-week high of $98.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 67.8% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Williams-Sonoma with a $86.29 average price target, which is a -9.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

