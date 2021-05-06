Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) and Kellogg (K)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) and Kellogg (K).

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Carey maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies on May 3 and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $295.51, close to its 52-week high of $318.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Carey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Carey covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Brands Holdings, Constellation Brands, and Monster Beverage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $333.35 average price target, implying a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Kellogg (K)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Kellogg, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 74.4% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Kellogg has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00.

