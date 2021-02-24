Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) and Foot Locker (FL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) and Foot Locker (FL) with bullish sentiments.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies today and set a price target of $348.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $291.90, close to its 52-week high of $297.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lifetime Brands, Inter Parfums, and Helen Of Troy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $303.59 average price target, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on February 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $314.00 price target.

Foot Locker (FL)

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Foot Locker, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.93, close to its 52-week high of $54.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 65.0% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Foot Locker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.58, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

