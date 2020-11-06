Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: The Alkaline Water Company (WTER), Canadian Tire (OtherCDNAF) and Roku (ROKU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on The Alkaline Water Company (WTER), Canadian Tire (CDNAF) and Roku (ROKU).

The Alkaline Water Company (WTER)

In a report released yesterday, Luke Hannan from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on The Alkaline Water Company, with a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannan is ranked #627 out of 7028 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Alkaline Water Company with a $3.13 average price target.

Canadian Tire (CDNAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Tire yesterday and set a price target of C$160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 55.2% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Primo Water, and Dollarama.

Canadian Tire has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.34, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$144.00 price target.

Roku (ROKU)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on Roku today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.06, close to its 52-week high of $239.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roku is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $210.47, representing a -5.2% downside. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

