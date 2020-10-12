Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (TSLA), Swatch Group Bearer (OtherSWGAF) and DR Horton (DHI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tesla (TSLA), Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF) and DR Horton (DHI).

Tesla (TSLA)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Sell rating on Tesla on October 8 and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $434.00, close to its 52-week high of $502.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.3% and a 53.0% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, Garrett Motion, and American Axle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $324.69, which is a -24.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF)

RBC Capital analyst Piral Dadhania maintained a Hold rating on Swatch Group Bearer on October 9 and set a price target of CHF220.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $227.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dadhania is ranked #6002 out of 7010 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Swatch Group Bearer is a Hold with an average price target of $246.51, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Societe Generale also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF217.00 price target.

DR Horton (DHI)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on DR Horton on October 9 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.09, close to its 52-week high of $78.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DR Horton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.00, a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

