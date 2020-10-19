Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (TSLA), Snap-on (SNA) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Tesla (TSLA), Snap-on (SNA) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Tesla (TSLA)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Hold rating on Tesla yesterday and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $439.67, close to its 52-week high of $502.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Delaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and TE Connectivity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $333.65 average price target, which is a -26.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

Snap-on (SNA)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Snap-on today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.16, close to its 52-week high of $172.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 49.3% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Snap-on has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $150.20.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Kepler Capital analyst Michael Raab maintained a Hold rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.73, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Raab covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Peugeot.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.92, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Redburn Partners also upgraded the stock to Hold.

