Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (TSLA), Costco (COST) and Helen Of Troy (HELE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Tesla (TSLA), Costco (COST) and Helen Of Troy (HELE).

Tesla (TSLA)

Merrill Lynch analyst John Murphy reiterated a Sell rating on Tesla today and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $862.39, close to its 52-week high of $968.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 46.8% success rate. Murphy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Motors, Tractor Supply, and Ford Motor.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $595.15, a -30.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Sell rating to the stock.

Costco (COST)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Costco, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $304.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $331.94, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Helen Of Troy (HELE)

Merrill Lynch analyst Olivia Tong reiterated a Buy rating on Helen Of Troy today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $162.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Tong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 52.5% success rate. Tong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Colgate-Palmolive, and Procter & Gamble.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helen Of Troy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $190.67, implying a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

