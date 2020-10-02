Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (TSLA) and Walmart (WMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tesla (TSLA) and Walmart (WMT) with bullish sentiments.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Tesla, with a price target of $451.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $448.16, close to its 52-week high of $502.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $302.56, which is a -31.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $515.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Walmart (WMT)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Walmart, with a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 64.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walmart is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $148.80, a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on WMT: