Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (TSLA) and Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Tesla (TSLA) and Tractor Supply (TSCO).

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Tesla, with a price target of $1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $744.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 71.9% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $703.13 average price target, a -5.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $1071.00 price target.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to Tractor Supply today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $180.16, close to its 52-week high of $185.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.7% and a 79.0% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $184.92, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

