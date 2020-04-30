Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (TSLA) and iRobot (IRBT)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tesla (TSLA) and iRobot (IRBT).

Tesla (TSLA)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Sell rating to Tesla today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $800.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 57.2% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $594.40, implying a -24.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $485.00 price target.

iRobot (IRBT)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on iRobot, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Limelight Networks, and Axon Enterprise.

iRobot has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $54.00.

