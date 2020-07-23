Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (TSLA) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Tesla (TSLA) and Daimler (DDAIF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Dan Levy from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, with a price target of $1400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1590.58, close to its 52-week high of $1794.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -29.8% and a 28.2% success rate. Levy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and American Axle.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1207.62, representing a -24.5% downside. In a report issued on July 17, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Frank Schwope from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Hold rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwope is ranked #6717 out of 6815 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.87, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report released today, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR44.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.